BoomPods PowerBoom

Product
£4.99

More Information

BoomPods

PowerBoom

2500mAh

Pocket Size Powerbank

Powerboom your tech. This 2,500mAh Powerbank will recharge your device on the go. Its ultra-compact lightweight design can be stashed in your pocket allowing you to power up anywhere and everywhere.

Ultimate portability
USB port
LED power indicators
Pocket size design
Fast charging
Soft touch design
Micro cable included