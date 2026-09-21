Bookazine - Your Yoga Workbook

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Your Yoga Workbook

Yoga is a proven way to calm your mind, energise your body and boost your well-being. Every yoga pose offers specific therapeutic acts but, to reap the full benefits, you need to know the key principles and optimum alignment.

After an introduction to anatomy essentials and common mistakes to avoid, this expert guide offers an in-depth study of 20 key yoga poses. During the 30-minute masterclasses, you’ll first learn more about the pose, its benefits and key alignment points, before discovering how to refine and deepen the pose. With modification advice for injuries and health conditions, warm-up and cool-down exercises, and breathing techniques, Your Yoga Workbook will arm you with the knowledge you need to enjoy yoga to the full.