Bookazine - Women's Fitness: Four Week Bikini Body

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Women’s Fitness: Four Week Bikini Body

Four Week Bikini Body is the complete guide to toning up your body in four weeks. Including effective, step-by-step fat burning and muscle defining exercises that can be followed at home, there’s no need for a gym. Plus, you can receive expert food advice whilst learning good habits that will make you healthier for life.