Bookazine - The End of Steam - Book

This special publication not only covers in detail the final few months of British Rail steam on the main line in 1968, leading up to the ‘last’ train of all, the ‘Fifteen Guinea special’ of August 11, 1968, but much, much more.
For British Rail steam did not end there: steam cranes were used on the national network for many years afterwards, and British Rail kept one last line in steam until it sold it off in 1986 - the Vale of Rheidol Railway. A chapter also looks at the occasions on which the post-August 1968 steam ban was broken!
The publication covers the last steam in British industry too - a sector in which the last steam locomotive retired as recently as 1992, and the story of Britannia Pacific Oliver Cromwell, which returned to the main line 40 years later. The last steam engines built in Britain for ‘real’ as opposed to tourist or enthusiast purposes are detailed, along with the story of how steam returned to the national network in 1971.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.