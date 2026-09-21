Bookazine - Streetfighters

Product
£6.99

More Information

STREETFIGHTERS MAGAZINE IS BACK!

This new 116-page summer special features the best in the extreme performance motorcycle world that Streetfighters has for more years than anyone can remember been at the forefront of showcasing.

Long known as ‘a maverick cult on the fringes of respectable motorcycling’, a phrase coined by ex-editor and ex-Top Gear presenter Steve Berry, Streetfighters shows the bikes the bad boys build; the ones that are fast, loud and sexy; the ones that look, to upgrade the legendary Edward Turner’s phrase, like they’re doin

g 150mph while standing still; the ones that outrage sensible motorcyclists in their hi-viz and Derri Boots almost to the point of apoplexy.

This special issue of the magazine will feature 12 of the UK’s most outrageous extreme performance motorcycles, as well as the latest news and products from the world of streetfighter building, readers’ bikes, great pictures from events, and more. It will also have a humour section full of jokes that you wouldn’t tell you

r mother… although your granddad would love them. As usual it’ll be crammed full of top-class photography and intelligent and witty, yet informative, writing – it will be, in short, Streetfighters.

The new issue of Streetfighters　is due for release on June 30, 2016, but you can pre-order your copy now.