Bookazine - Sir Cliff Richard - 60 Years of a British Icon (FREE CD)

Sir Cliff Richard

Includes FREE CD with print version



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In 1958, a talented young musician by the name of Harry Webb adopted a new stage name - and as the saying goes, the rest is history. Cliff Richard, first with The Drifters and then backed by The Shadows, dominated the British music scene in the late 1950s and early 60s with memorable hits such as Move It, Living Doll and Summer Holiday.

He was the UK’s answer to Elvis, and led a group of artists that included the likes of Tommy Steele and Marty Wilde as they took the nation by storm with their new and exciting rock ’n’ roll sensation.

But, while the popularity of others would be replaced by Beatlemania, Cliff was only just getting started. As time’s moved on he's adapted his style to softer rock and middle-of-the-road pop, and an increased focus on his faith has even seen him venture into contemporary Christian music.

In an unrivalled career that has now spanned six decades, Cliff has enjoyed unprecedented chart success, came agonisingly close to a Eurovision Song Contest win and has cemented himself as one of the best-selling British performers of all time.

This special picture-packed edition explores his 60 years at the top, and celebrates the life and times of a true music legend.



CD Track List

Includes FREE CD with print version

32 early skiffle and rock ‘n’ roll hits for you to rediscover the genuinely unparalleled talent of Sir Cliff Richard:

1. Move It!

2. TV Hop / Little Jonah / Rockin’Robin

3. High School Confidential

4. Somebody Touched Me

5. My Feet Hit The Ground

6. High Class Baby

7. Livin’ Lovin’ Doll

8. Mean Streak

9. Apron Strings

10. Dynamite

11. Love

12. Willie And The Hand Jive

13. Blue Suede Shoes

14. The Snake And The Bookworm

15. I Gotta Know

16. Twenty-Flight Rock

17. Pointed Toe Shoes

18. Mean Woman Blues

19. Down The Line

20. I Got A Feeling

21. Baby, I Don’t Care

22. Ready, Teddy

23. Don’t Bug Me, Baby

24. Be-Bop-A-Lula

25. That’ll Be The Day

26. Nine Times Out Of Ten

27. I Cannot Find A True Love

28. I’m Gonna Get You

29. Lamp Of Love

30. Gee Whizz, It’s You

31. My Babe

32. Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On