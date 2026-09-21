Bookazine - Fitness for Men: Quick Fix Fat Loss

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Fitness for Men: Quick Fix Fat Loss

Fitness for Men: Quick Fix Fat Loss is an eight week training and eating plan aimed towards readers of all fitness abilities wanting to burn body fat and build muscle, fast. With advice on healthy eating, detailed weight training guides and simple supplement tips, this book guides you on your journey to achieving the dream body you’ve always wanted.