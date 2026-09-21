Bookazine - Barrow Hill Roundhouse: Past, Present & Future

A first in-depth look at Britain's only operational roundhouse engine shed - a unique survivor that is not just preserving the past, but playing a significant role in the operation of the modern day railway. Using the museum archive's superb collection of previously unpublished images and artefacts, we'll look at how this former Midland Railway depot served local industries between 1865 and 1990, how it fell into disrepair and was rescued from demolition by local volunteers and its remarkable renaissance over the last 20 years. Since 1997, hundreds of steam, diesel and electric locomotives of dozens of different classes have visited the museum, and we'll bring you stunning images of famous locomotives in the uniquely atmospheric surroundings of the roundhouse, major events and previously unpublished glimpses behind the scenes.
But it's not just about preservation; a major part of Barrow Hill's success has been in attracting main line operators to use the depot for maintenance, overhauls and servicing. We'll look at the role played by Barrow Hill in maintaining all kinds of rail vehicles, including the prestigious VSOE Pullman train, restoration of classic trains such as the 'Brighton Belle' and heavy overhauls on ex-BR locomotives to return them to front-line service. We'll also show you how the Roundhouse has become much more than a railway preservation site, playing an important role in the local community, hosting major events such as the now-legendary 'Rail Ale' festival, becoming a unique venue for concerts and plays and filming. We'll also look to the future and how a major Heritage Lottery Fund grant will transform the roundhouse from 2017 and talk to the people who helped to save this remarkable place and make it so successful.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.