Bookazine - Aviation Classics Issue 27 - Bell UH1

The latest, 132-page issue of Aviation Classics tells the whole story of the remarkable Bell UH-1 Iroquois transport helicopter, better known as the immortal Huey.
Although an icon of the Vietnam War, the Huey’s legend goes far beyond and it has become the longest serving and most successful helicopter in aviation history.
This publication reveals much of the lesser known history of the type and examines how, from its first flight on October 20, 1956, the Huey, originally designed as a medical evacuation and utility transport, was to become a troop transport, assault aircraft and armed attack helicopter along with a variety of other roles it would later fulfil in both military and civilian life.
It was also the first turbine powered helicopter to be produced in the US and, with many companies offering significant upgrades to all of its versions, the Huey will be flying well into the 2020s and maybe even the 2030s.
Contents:
6 Extraordinary utility
8 Bell - Innovation in design
26 Bell helicopters
32 In the beginning
40 Improving the breed
52 Civil counterparts
54 Oddities and one offs
56 The longbodies
64 South American success
78 The UH-1N, 212 and 214
84 Four bladed success
86 Unlicensed and licensed
90 British Hueys
94 A helicopter for the world
106 Super Huey
112 Inside the Huey
124 Survivors
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.