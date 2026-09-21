Bookazine - 7 Laws Of Getting Lean

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7 Laws Of Getting Lean

7 Laws Of Getting Lean is your complete guide to losing fat and building a leaner, healthier body. It gives you a step-by-step plan for making small but effective lifestyle adjustments that will make achieving your fat loss goals quicker and easier than ever, as well as in-depth advice on fad-free nutrition, cardio training and exercising to lose fat and tone up.