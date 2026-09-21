Bookazine - 10 Minutes AM/PM Yoga

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10 Minutes AM/PM Yoga

Do you wish you had more energy? Are you looking for a way to relax and de-stress? 10-minute AM/PM yoga offers a tailored collection of yoga moves and sequences specially designed to help you start and end your day. Use the energising morning sequences and poses to help revitalise your body, lift your mood and focus your mind. In the evening, follow the gentle moves and meditations to de-stress, relax and help promote a good night’s sleep. Written by a top yoga teacher, this expert guide takes you through everything you need to make yoga part of your daily life, with step-by-step instruction.