Bookazine - 10-Minute Mindfulness

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Health & Fitness: 10-Minute Mindfulness


The ideal read for a mindfulness newbie, this book explores what being mindful is and where it comes from. Discover the ways it’s used by its many celebrity advocates, find practical advice for implementing the process into your daily life and learn how wellness techniques can benefit your own mental wellbeing. The useful advice will help you to become more present in the moment.