Boeing B29

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The Boeing B-29 Superfortress was the most advanced bomber of the Second World War, and one of the most influential aircraft ever built. Designed before the United States entered the conflict, it combined unprecedented range, speed and technology in a single aircraft, allowing it to carry the air war across the vast distances of the Pacific.


Drawing upon official records, first-hand accounts and a wealth of both historic and contemporary photographs, this publication traces the complete development and operational career of the B-29. From its remarkable engineering to the experiences of the crews who flew it, the story tells of an aircraft whose influence extended far beyond the war for which it was created.