To enter the draw to win a Massey Ferguson Tractor, follow the steps below.

Product
£5.00

More Information

Your answer for a chance to win a Massey Ferguson tractor is Cummins

To enter the competition please follow the steps below to pay the £5 entry fee:

   1. Add this to your basket (you can enter more than once to increase your chances of winning this amazing prize)

   2. Checkout

It could not be simpler!

Good luck and remember you can enter as many times as you like!!!