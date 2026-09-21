BMW Icons - 3 Series Special Bookazine

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BMW Icons - 3 Series Special

The BMW Icons 3 Series Special Bookazine offers a comprehensive exploration of this iconic model's evolution across its seven generations, highlighting its significance in automotive history and popular culture. Since its debut in 1975, the BMW 3 Series has been synonymous with sportiness and driving pleasure, evolving from the E21 to the latest G20 model. In this Collector's Edition Bookazine each generation is covered with a feature car that reflects the characteristics of the model it represents.

Feature Car Highlights
• Bagged E21
• 325i E30 Touring
• 840BHP E36 M3 Touring
• Supercharged E46 M3
• Bagged E93 M3 Cabriolet
• 789BHP F80 M3 Touring
• G80 M3 Competition

Plus
• Products Section
• E90 335i Tuning Guide
• F80 M3 Buying Guide
• E46 M3 Tuning Guide
• History of the 3 Series