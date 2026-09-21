BMW Icons - 3 Series Special
The BMW Icons 3 Series Special Bookazine offers a comprehensive exploration of this iconic model's evolution across its seven generations, highlighting its significance in automotive history and popular culture. Since its debut in 1975, the BMW 3 Series has been synonymous with sportiness and driving pleasure, evolving from the E21 to the latest G20 model. In this Collector's Edition Bookazine each generation is covered with a feature car that reflects the characteristics of the model it represents.
Feature Car Highlights
• Bagged E21
• 325i E30 Touring
• 840BHP E36 M3 Touring
• Supercharged E46 M3
• Bagged E93 M3 Cabriolet
• 789BHP F80 M3 Touring
• G80 M3 Competition
Plus
• Products Section
• E90 335i Tuning Guide
• F80 M3 Buying Guide
• E46 M3 Tuning Guide
• History of the 3 Series
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.