Classic Racer Magazine Binder

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£13.99

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Classic Racer Magazine Binder

Keep your issues of Classic Racer in pristine condition with one of our tailor-made binders.

Attractively bound in burgundy with gold blocking on the spine, the binder holds 12 issues and comes complete with gold block dates.

The Classic Racer binder - the perfect way of keeping your favourite magazine safe forever.