Best of British Railways - Best of British Magazine

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Best of British Railways

From Best of British Magazine

Best of British Railways is a selection of railway related features from the pages of Best of British, the UK's favourite nostalgia magazine.

From Mallard's record-breaking run to a journey on the luxurious Belmond Northern Belle, join us as we celebrate almost a century of British railways history. Learn how the project to build Tornado got off the ground, meet those who keep our railways running, relive the joy of receiving a train set for Christmas and visit heritage railways and museums such as the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway - the location of the 1970 film The Railway Children.

Whether you have a life-long interest in the railways or just a passing fancy, let Best of British Railways be your ticket to ride.