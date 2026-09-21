Bentley Ultimate Model Guide

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£14.99

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From the publishers of Rolls Royce & Bentley Driver magazine, Bentley Ultimate Model Guide is an encyclopaedic celebration of one of Britain’s most prestigious car marques, charting Bentley’s rich history from its inception in 1919 to its contemporary masterpieces. It’s more than just a guide—it’s a tribute to the spirit of craftsmanship and ingenuity that defines the brand. Featuring all the iconic models, from the Blower Bentley to modern-day masterpieces like the Continental GT. With stunning imagery and meticulous detail, readers can explore technical specifications, buying advice, design philosophies, and the stories behind the cars that have graced racetracks, royal garages, and dream driveways alike. Written with by experienced and enthusiastic motoring writers with a passion for the marque, Bentley Ultimate Model Guide is designed to inspire admiration and curiosity, connecting the reader to the legacy of Bentley through a personal, heartfelt lens. Whether you’re a lifelong admirer or just beginning your journey into the luxurious world of Bentley motoring, this book will ignite your appreciation for timeless design, engineering excellence, and the artistry of Crewe car maker’s heritage.