Bentley: Back from the Brink tells one of the most compelling comeback stories in British automotive history. Produced by the publishers of Rolls-Royce & Bentley Driver, this lavish 132-page bookazine charts how Bentley Motors rose from the edge of extinction to reclaim its place as a world-leading luxury performance marque.

By the mid-1970s, Bentley sales had collapsed and the famous Crewe car maker faced an uncertain future. Once synonymous with pre-war motorsport glory and Le Mans victories, the marque risked becoming little more than a badge-engineered shadow of its former self. Bentley: Back from the Brink explores how vision, engineering ambition and bold product decisions transformed Bentley’s fortunes and laid the foundations for a remarkable renaissance.

At the heart of that revival was the launch of the Turbo R in the 1980s – a car that redefined Bentley as a true driver’s machine and restored its sporting credibility. From there, the story unfolds through icons such as the Mulsanne and Arnage, right through to the new millennium and the arrival of the Continental GT and Flying Spur, models that propelled Bentley into global success and secured its future under Volkswagen Group ownership.

This bookazine combines authoritative historical features with detailed profiles of every key model from Bentley’s revival era. Drawing on the expertise and insider knowledge of Rolls-Royce & Bentley Driver, it offers in-depth analysis of design, engineering and performance, alongside beautifully curated photography that captures the character and craftsmanship of these remarkable cars.

Beyond the history, Bentley: Back from the Brink is also an essential practical guide for enthusiasts and owners. Comprehensive buying advice, ownership insights and expert commentary make it invaluable to anyone considering a modern classic Bentley or seeking to better understand the cars that reshaped the brand.

Celebrating resilience, reinvention and British automotive excellence, Bentley: Back from the Brink is more than a retrospective – it is a tribute to a marque that refused to fade away. Whether you are a lifelong Bentley enthusiast or simply fascinated by great automotive comeback stories, this definitive bookazine belongs on your bookshelf.