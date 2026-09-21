Bentley at 100

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Rolls-Royce & Bentley Driver presents... Bentley at 100, part of the AUTOMOTIVE PRESTIGE SERIES. 
From the publishers of Rolls-Royce and Bentley Driver magazine comes this quality centenary celebration of one of Britain’s most revered marques. Bentley has had a roller coaster past, but its heritage is filled with iconic models while its future looks as bright as ever thanks to great new products. This 100pp book covers all the crucial models with essential information from experts and real owners as well as practical advice for buying and maintaining your favourite Bentley. It’s intended as the ideal reference guide for any enthusiast of the Bentley marque and a fitting tribute to the brand’s 100th birthday.