Battleships of The United States Navy

‘Battleships’ brings to mind images of great naval battlewagons slogging it out on the high seas. But these vast ships were more than that, representing investments in national pride.

Between 1896 with the first battleship, USS Texas, and the end of the Second World War, the United States Navy has ever more complex and powerful battleships built, leading to the ultimate example of the type, the Iowa class.

This new volume covers each and every one of the United States Navy’s 18 distinct classes of battleships from the early pre-dreadnought era through to the final Iowa class fast battleships.

It includes the resurrection of the battlefleet in response to the devastating attack on Pearl Harbour, the post-war development of the battleships and their big guns in Korea and Vietnam.

During the Reagan Administration the battleship got one last hurrah with the four Iowa class ships, which served with distinction in the Gulf War.

In total 64 battleships served in the United States Navy and around the United States there are eight remaining, preserved as museum ships for future generations to explore.



