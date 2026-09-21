Back Street Heroes Hoody - Design - Black

Product
£30.00

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Back Street Heroes Hoody - Black

Excellent quality 50% cotton, 50% polyester, fleece knit hooded pullover jumper. BSH logo printed on left breast, and original bike design since 1983 with Back Street Heroes logo printed on the reverse.  Double-lined hood with matching drawcord. Frontal pouch pocket. 279gm² to provide a medium weight and super-soft feel. Unisex.