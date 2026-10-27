Aviation in Profile Issue 6 - Ukraine War Aircraft

Product
£9.99

More Information

Aviation in Profile Issue 6 examines the air war over Ukraine from 2022 to 2026 through more than 150 detailed colour profiles and expert analysis. The issue explores the history, aircraft and combat operations of the Ukrainian and Russian air forces, from MiG-29s and Su-27s to Su-35s, Ka-52s and F-16s. It also covers air defence systems, drones, NATO surveillance support, strike operations, pilot losses, equipment developments and the changing nature of modern aerial warfare.