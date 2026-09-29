Aviation in Profile Issue 4 - Luftwaffe Fighters

The Messerschmitt Bf 109 and Focke-Wulf Fw 190 were at the forefront of the action as the Luftwaffe battled the combined might of the Allied air forces across Western Europe and beyond during the Second World War.
Flying in every front, from desert sands to frozen tundra, they featured a hugely diverse range of markings and colour schemes which have fascinated aviation enthusiasts ever since.
Luftwaffe Fighters offers more than 200 highly detailed full colour profiles from world renowned artist Claes Sundin, covering not just the two most famous types but also front line single-seaters such as the Me 262, Me 163, Ta 152 and He 162 plus the two-seater Bf 110 and night fighter versions of the Ju 88, Do 17, Do 215, Do 217 and the dedicated night fighter He 219.
The markings of aircraft piloted by aces such as Erich Hartmann, Gerd Barkhorn and Otto Kittel are meticulously reproduced, based on original photographs, alongside a wide range of schemes from every year of the war and every front where the Luftwaffe saw action. Offering a host of different colour schemes and detailed notes, this is indispensable reading for enthusiasts and modellers alike.
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Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.