Aviation in Profile Issue 3 - US Navy Jet Fighters

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Aviation in Profile Issue 3 presents a richly illustrated history of US Navy jet fighters, charting their evolution from the pioneering FH‑1 Phantom through iconic designs such as the F9F Panther, F‑4 Phantom II, F‑14 Tomcat and modern F/A‑18 and F‑35C. Detailed artwork and expert text explore development, technology, combat roles and the engineering breakthroughs that shaped seven decades of carrier‑based air power.