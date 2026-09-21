Aviation in Profile Issue 2 - Allied Fighters

Product
£9.99

More Information

Allied air power was at the forefront of the battle against the Axis powers throughout the dark days of the Second World War.

British, American and Soviet airmen took on highly-trained and deadly German, Italian and Japanese aces in aerial combat in conditions ranging from the deserts of North Africa to the far flung islands of the Pacific and the near-arctic conditions of Russian steppe in winter.

Allied Fighters offers more than 200 highly detailed full colour profiles from world renowned artist Claes Sundin, covering all of the war’s most famous single seaters – the Spitfire, Hurricane and Typhoon, the Mustang, Thunderbolt and Lightning, the Yak-1, MiG-3 and La-5, and many more.

The markings of aircraft piloted by aces such as James ‘Johnnie’ Johnson, Richard Bong and Alexander Pokryshkin are meticulously reproduced, based on original photographs, alongside a wide range of schemes from every year of the war and every front.

Offering a host of different colour schemes and detailed notes, this is indispensable reading for enthusiasts and modellers alike.