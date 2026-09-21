Aviation in Profile Issue 1 - USAF Fighters

USAF Fighters tells the story of America’s jet fighter development right up to the present day – fully illustrated with more than 200 highly-detailed artworks by renowned aviation illustrator JP Vieira. The United States Air Force has a proud history of flying the fastest, best equipped and most powerful jet fighters in the world. Formed as an independent service in 1947, the USAF started out with the Lockheed P-80/F-80 Shooting Star and soon added the F-84 to its inventory. During the Korean War, the swept-wing F-86 Sabre gave US pilots the edge over their MiG flying opponents and by the time of the Vietnam War a range of new jets were serving on the front line. The century series machines – the F-100 Super Sabre, F-101 Voodoo, F-102 Delta Dagger, F-104 Starfighter, F-105 Thunderchief and F-106 Delta Dart – saw an evolution from the agile cannon-armed dogfighters of the past to heavy but extremely fast air-to-air missile platforms. However, combat experience over Vietnam quickly indicated that the days of dogfighting were far from over and pilots of the otherwise superb F-4 Phantom II – a fighter designed without a built-in cannon – sorely missed that capability. While later F-4s would get the cannon they needed, the next generation incorporated this and many other lessons learned from the conflict in South-East Asia. The muscular F-15 and hawkish F-16 were hugely successful and remain in service today, their incredible prowess only being surpassed by the fifth-generation F-22 and now the F-35.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.