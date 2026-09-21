Military Aviation - Air Power Issue 1 - B-52 Stratofortress

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The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress is not only one of America’s most famous aircraft but also one of its most feared. Capable of dropping or launching the widest array of weapons in the US inventory, up to and including nuclear ordnance, the iconic heavy bomber has been on the front line since the mid-1950s. This inaugural issue of the new Air Power series presents a carefully researched history of this formidable war machine, illustrated with the best photography from throughout the B-52’s long and illustrious career. From the early years of the Cold War, through the perilous bombing raids of the Vietnam War and more recently the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, the B-52 has provided the USAF with an unrivalled ability to bring ‘death from above’ to America’s opponents. This all-new publication looks at the B-52’s military service and its many upgrades over the decades as well as its role as a vital research platform for NASA. With a programme of re-engining in prospect, the B-52 looks set to continue on past 2050 – making it the longest serving military aircraft in history. Author David Reynolds rounds out his B-52 profile with a look at what the future has in store for the incomparable ‘BUFF’.