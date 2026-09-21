Aston Martin V8 Vantage

PUBLISHED MID APRIL 2026, PRE-ORDER YOUR COPY NOW!

When Aston Martin unveiled the V8 Vantage in 2005, it marked a turning point for the marque. Compact, muscular and unmistakably beautiful, the V8 Vantage was the car that redefined Aston Martin for the modern era — a genuine driver’s car that could finally take the fight to Porsche and Jaguar on equal terms. Produced until 2017, it became one of the most important and successful models in the company’s history.

This 132-page bookazine from the publishers of Aston Martin Driver tells the complete story of the V8 Vantage, charting its evolution from bold newcomer to established modern classic. Drawing on expert knowledge, insider insight and real-world ownership experience, it offers an in-depth look at the car that elevated Aston Martin’s performance credentials and broadened its appeal to a new generation of enthusiasts.

Inside, you’ll explore the origins of the V8 Vantage and the thinking behind its design and engineering. From the early 4.3-litre cars to the later 4.7-litre models and special editions, we trace how the Vantage developed over more than a decade, refining its performance, handling and character while staying true to Aston Martin’s core values of beauty and craftsmanship.

For buyers and owners alike, this bookazine is an essential companion. Detailed buying advice highlights what to look for, which models suit different budgets and driving styles, and how to avoid common pitfalls. There’s also expert guidance on running, maintenance and ownership, helping you make informed decisions whether you’re considering your first Vantage or already have one in the garage.

What truly brings the V8 Vantage story to life, however, are the owners’ stories. Passionate enthusiasts share what it’s really like to live with one of these iconic sports cars - the highs, the quirks and the moments that make V8 Vantage ownership so special.

Packed with stunning photography and authoritative writing, this definitive guide celebrates a modern Aston Martin icon. Whether you’re a long-time fan, a prospective buyer or simply admire one of the most beautiful V8 sports cars ever made, this bookazine delivers a unique and compelling insight into the Aston Martin V8 Vantage.

Please note that the publication date can be subject to change



