Aston Martin V12s

For more than two decades, the Aston Martin V12 has stood as a symbol of elegance and engineering ambition. It is the engine that defined an era of the marque, blending effortless power with refinement and unmistakable character. Now, from the publishers of Aston Martin Driver magazine, comes the definitive guide to every V12-powered Aston Martin ever produced.

From the moment the DB7 Vantage rewrote expectations at the turn of the millennium, the V12 became central to Aston Martin’s identity. It powered some of the most celebrated cars in the company’s history: the muscular DB9, the ferocious V12 Vantage, the majestic Vanquish and the brutally elegant DBS. More recently, it has underpinned modern icons such as the Valkyrie-derived Valour, marking both a technical high point and a fitting farewell to twelve-cylinder Aston Martins.

This comprehensive guide charts the full story of Aston Martin’s V12 lineage, covering every model, derivative and special edition in between. Each car is explored in depth, with detailed model histories that place them in context, explain how they evolved, and highlight what makes each one special. Road tests and reviews capture how these cars feel to drive, from the turbine-smooth delivery of early grand tourers to the raw intensity of the later, more focused machines.

For buyers and collectors, this guide goes further. In-depth buying advice helps you understand what to look for, what to avoid and how values are moving in today’s market. Ownership insights draw on real-world experience, offering practical guidance on running, maintaining and enjoying these remarkable cars. First-hand owners’ stories bring the machines to life, revealing what it’s really like to live with an Aston Martin V12.

Lavishly illustrated and written by experts who know the brand inside out, this is the ultimate reference for enthusiasts, owners and anyone captivated by Aston Martin’s most iconic engine. Whether you’re researching your next purchase, celebrating a car you already own, or simply admiring one of motoring’s great powerplants, this is the definitive guide to Aston Martin’s V12 legacy.

Editor: Paul Walton

Art Editor: Mark Baker (cover) DSM the rest

Pagination: 132pp

Cover price: £14.99

Published: 26th June 2026



