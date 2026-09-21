Aston Martin in Motorsport

Product
£14.99

More Information

While the brand is often celebrated for its iconic road cars—from the DB series to the Vantage—it is in the crucible of motorsport that Aston Martin has forged some of its most enduring legends. This book chronicles the remarkable journey of Aston Martin in the world of competitive racing, from the early days of hill climbs and endurance trials to the global stage of Formula One, Le Mans, and GT championships. The book delves into Aston Martin’s pivotal moments at Le Mans, charting its evolution from underdog to victor and its subsequent return to the competition in the modern era. Beyond Le Mans, Aston Martin has competed in a variety of disciplines, from the high-octane drama of Formula One to the visceral thrills of GT racing. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to the world of motorsport, this book invites you to experience the thrill of the race and the indomitable spirit of Aston Martin. The journey begins here, where heritage meets high performance, and the pursuit of victory never ends. Grab your copy today!