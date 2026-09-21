Art Print #42 - 1920 Birthday Issue



This print is just £9.49 and is printed on high quality 300gsm silk art paper. It will be delivered in a hard cardboard tube to ensure they arrive in pristine condition. It shows the front cover of the Birthday issue published on 17th January 1920.



This unique collection is an exclusive set of original paintings taken from the pages of Cage Birds and Bird World dating as far back as 1902 through to 1940. In addition to highly pictorial calendars and historic covers featuring a variety of wild and cage birds, reproductions of historic prints of cage and wild birds from the UK and abroad are also available.

For a limited time only when you buy 3 of more of these stunning prints you'll receive 30% off your order .

