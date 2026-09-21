Art Print #04 - Six Varieties of Tits

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£9.49

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Cage & Aviary Birds A3 Art Print #4

6 Varieties of Tits

These prints are just £9.49 and are printed on high quality 200gsm art paper. They will be delivered in a hard cardboard tube to ensure they arrive in pristine condition.

This unique collection is an exclusive set of original paintings taken from the pages of Cage Birds and Bird World of the 20’s and 30’s. In addition to highly pictorial calendars and historic covers featuring a variety of wild and cage birds, reproductions of historic prints of cage and wild birds from the UK and abroad are also available. 

For a limited time only when you buy 3 of more of these stunning prints you'll receive 30% off your order.

To claim this special offer, enter promotional code BIRD30 at the checkout.