The Ultimate Guide to The Greatest Album Covers of all Time

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For most music fans, the covers of their favourite albums are as memorable and beloved as the actual tracks. In this packed, 132-page guide you will discover the stories of the 30 greatest album covers of all time, and the creative process behind their iconic photography. As well as exclusive insights from the photographers and designers involved, some big-name artists have spoken about why they love their album covers, too.

The albums featured in this bookazine are voted for by an expert panel of other top photographers and musicians, and a very wide range of genres and eras are covered – from the Beatles to Taylor Swift, and beyond.