Amateur Photographer - Ultimate Guide to Advanced Camera Skills

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£9.99

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The beauty of photography is that you never stop learning, so this packed bookazine is dedicated to helping you raise your camera and image-capture skills without bogging you down in technical jargon. Inside, you will find everything you need to push your photographic prowess to the next level, from ensuring more accurate exposures and capturing more creative compositions, through to more advanced lighting skills.

With easy-to-follow, lavishly illustrated guides, you will find that all bases are covered, whether you want to deepen your understanding of histograms, set the correct white balance for a wide range of conditions, or really get to grips with manual exposure and focusing. Useful and inspirational, this bookazine will help you to master your camera.