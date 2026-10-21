Pre-order your copy today, on-sale 22nd January 2027
From the first American aircraft carrier to the nuclear-powered giants of the 21st century, this unique book tells the complete story of the aircraft carriers of the United States Navy. Beginning with USS Langley (CV-1), converted from a collier and commissioned as America’s first aircraft carrier in 1922, the story follows the extraordinary development of the carrier through the experimental ships of the interwar years, the fleet carriers of the Second World War, the supercarriers of the Cold War and today’s immensely powerful nuclear-powered vessels.
Every generation is represented, from Lexington, Saratoga, Ranger, Yorktown and Enterprise, through the numerous Essex class carriers that carried American naval air power across the Pacific, to Forrestal, Kitty Hawk, the pioneering nuclear-powered Enterprise (CVN-65), the long-serving Nimitz class and the revolutionary Gerald R. Ford class. Combining histories of the individual ships with their dimensions, aircraft, machinery, crews, operations and ultimate fates, this book charts more than a century of technological and naval development, and the conflicts and crises in which America’s carriers have played a decisive role.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.