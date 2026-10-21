Aircraft Carriers of the United States Navy

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Pre-order your copy today, on-sale 22nd January 2027

From the first American aircraft carrier to the nuclear-powered giants of the 21st century, this unique book tells the complete story of the aircraft carriers of the United States Navy. Beginning with USS Langley (CV-1), converted from a collier and commissioned as America’s first aircraft carrier in 1922, the story follows the extraordinary development of the carrier through the experimental ships of the interwar years, the fleet carriers of the Second World War, the supercarriers of the Cold War and today’s immensely powerful nuclear-powered vessels.

Every generation is represented, from Lexington, Saratoga, Ranger, Yorktown and Enterprise, through the numerous Essex class carriers that carried American naval air power across the Pacific, to Forrestal, Kitty Hawk, the pioneering nuclear-powered Enterprise (CVN-65), the long-serving Nimitz class and the revolutionary Gerald R. Ford class. Combining histories of the individual ships with their dimensions, aircraft, machinery, crews, operations and ultimate fates, this book charts more than a century of technological and naval development, and the conflicts and crises in which America’s carriers have played a decisive role.