Bookazine: Air National Guard - Jet Fighters

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Air National Guard - Jet Fighters


 The Air National Guard (ANG) is a federal military reserve force of the USAF. Each of the 50 US states has at least one ANG wing. Like the rest of the USAF, the ANG units have a proud history of flying the fastest, best equipped and most powerful jet fighters in the world. This bookazine features more than 150 profiles created by renowned aviation artist JP Vieira, including types such as the F-80, F-84 Thunderjet, F-84F Thunderstreak, F-86 Sabre, F-86D Sabre Dog, F-89 Scorpion, F-94 Starfire, F-100 Super Sabre, F-101 Voodoo, F-102 Delta Dagger, F-104 Starfighter, F-105 Thunderchief, F-106 Delta Dart, F-4 Phantom II, F-15 Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II.