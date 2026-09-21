4x Greetings Cards: Modern Motorcycle Greats

Product
£5.00

More Information

This is a pack of four different greetings cards, including:

  • Stoner riding Ducati in the 2007 Grand Prix at Le Mans
  • Rossi riding for Yamaha in the 2007 Grand Prix at Sepang Circuit
  • Vermeulen riding Suzuki at Assen in the 2007 Grand Prix
  • 2007 Grand Prix at Phillips Island, Edwards riding for Yamaha

Sourced from the massive classic motorcycle archive at Mortons, we have put together a collection of greeting cards that inspire motorcyclists and brings back fond memories from the past.

The cards are blank inside with a caption printed on the back.

Present in a pack of 4, the cards are A5 on high quality card and thick, white envelopes.