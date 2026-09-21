Bookazine - 15 Minute Fat Loss

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15 Minute Fat Loss

15-Minute Fat Loss is your complete guide to building a lean, well-defined physique quicker than you ever thought possible. All the high-intensity one-kit weights workouts in this book have been specifically designed to allow you to achieve fast, impressive and sustainable fat loss results. What’s more, following the training plans in the guide will also help you build hard muscle and improve your health and fitness, so you’ll soon look and feel better than ever. So if you want to achieve your best ever body, 15-Minute Fat Loss is the book for you!