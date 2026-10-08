101 Ways to Live Longer

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£11.99

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101 Ways to Live Longer reveals the exercise, nutrition and lifestyle secrets behind a healthier, longer life. Discover how to boost your hormonal health for greater muscle mass and energy, proven and simple methods to burn stubborn belly fat, and why you should embrace the cold weather for a stronger body and mind. Plus, find out the essential foods that boost immunity and fend off illness, and why training easier is key for a more resilient you.