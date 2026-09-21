100 Iconic Royal Moments From the last 100 years

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Pre-order your copy today for delivery in late January 2026

A beautifully curated celebration of 100 unforgettable royal moments across the last century, covering coronations, weddings, births, diplomacy, fashion, service, and the human side of the monarchy. Featuring Queen Elizabeth II’s remarkable reign, King Charles III’s new chapter, iconic royal tours, young royals shaping the future, and the lighter, charming snapshots that reveal the royals as both symbolic and deeply human.