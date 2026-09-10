Customer Services

Under construction - Upgrade in progress

We are in the process of upgrading our systems, which means that it is not possible to manage your account online right now.

To renew your subscription

If you have received a renewal reminder, we will email you when our online service is up and running.

Alternatively, you can call us on 01959 543 747.

We will ensure that you don't miss any issues as a result of this update.

Updating your contact details

If you want to update your address or contact details, you can email our customer service team.

Please tell us the magazine that you are subscribed to, your current details that we have on file, and your new contact information.

To access your digital subscription: If you would like to access your digital subscription please use this link





For anything else, please email or call our customer service team.

Email: cs@kelsey.co.uk or call (+44) 1959 543 747