Your Active Living Planner

The Active Living Planner is the ultimate tool to keep you motivated, inspired and on track with all your active goals and intentions.
Filled with daily (and weekly) practices that help create meaningful rituals and routines, each and every page us designed to ignite your passion to go out there and achieve your goals! Within the pages of this amazing planner you will find daily doss of inspiration, motivational mantras, nourishing know-hows as well as some tips and tricks that will help keep you on your active living A-game, and guide you toward healthy habits to last a lifetime.
Over 200 pages of helpful hints, checklists and trackers. A complete 12-week planner to enter your goals and track your progress and achievements.
The planner is also designed with a tick protective plastic cover and complete with an elasticated page marker for ease of use and longevity.
The UK Price of £9.99.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.