Young Railway Photographer of the year 2025

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£10.99

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An 80-page book, The Young Railway Photographer of the Year 2025, will be published by Silver Link Publishing, showcasing the winning images, portfolios, and a diverse selection of other entries. This beautifully curated collection will serve as a lasting memento of the NRM display and a tribute to the incredible talent showcased during the Railway 200 year.