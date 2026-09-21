XJ40 Engineering

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XJ40 Engineering

The story of the XJ40 is one of the most fascinating tales from Jaguar's 'colourful' history. Conceived during the turbulent British Leyland years, the SJ40 had a lot to prove. The model it was replacing was still selling in huge numbers, and the anticipation for the arrival of the car had been welling for years.