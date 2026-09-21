World Harvesters

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£19.95

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World Harvesters

World Harvesters

From McCormick's 1831 reaper to the computerised mobile machines of today, this book shows a diverse range of harvesting equipment at work all over the world. There are photographs of early models but the strength of the book lies in the period from the late 1930s to the 1970s - the time when mechanisation was at its most rapid.

Authors: Bill Huxley
Publisher: Diamond Farm Book Pubns
Pages: 112
ISBN-13: 9780852363027
Binding: Hardcover (illustrated edition)