White Ensign ~ Red Dragon - The History of the Royal Navy in Hong Kong 1841-1997

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White Ensign ~ Red Dragon

The History of the Royal Navy in Hong Kong 1841-1997

Product details
• Hardcover: 170 pages
• Publisher: Maritime Books; Second Edition
• Language: English
• ISBN-10: 0907771637
• ISBN-13: 978-0907771630