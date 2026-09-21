We Don't Go Far But We Do See Life

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We Don't Go Far But We Do See Life

Adventures on a Dutch Barge

Follow Dutch barge Saul Trader on her voyages through the canals of Europe. Author Keith Harris and his merry crew journey from England to Belgium and Holland through the centre of France to the Southern extremities of the extensive French canal system. There are stories and anecdotes about the people that they meet along the way, and the amusing and sometimes frightening incidents that occur during their epic jaunt.