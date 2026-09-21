Vol 94: Transport Travelogue by road, rail and water 1948-1972 Part 6: Wales, Man and Scotland

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The Sixth of a set of 6 additions to the best selling Recollections series taking us on a nostalgic tour of Britain during the 1950s, 60s and 70s.Cedric Greenwood takes us on a photographic journey from Cornwall to Scotland with a wide selection of atmospheric shots taken during those three decades.Using the means of transport available including buses, trams, trains and ships we see the street scenes and life as it was back then.The fashions, the vehicles, the shops, the industries, the landscape and much, mich more frozen in the moment and captured by Cedric’s camera for us to enjoy 40, 50, 60 years later!This sixth volume (No 94) in the Recollections series takes us to Wales, Isle of Man and Scotland - Glamorgan to Inverness-shire