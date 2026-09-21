Vol 39: Railways & Recollections Gotherington Station

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Railways & Recollections Vol 39  Gotherington Station

Bryan Nicholls


This story is unusual in that it documents not only the complete restoration and reinstatement of both platforms of the former Great Western Railway country station but also the building of a brand new standard gauge running line with its own private station and rolling stock. Even more remarkable is the fact that all of this was achieved on a shoestring budget and by the sheer toil and dedication of a tiny workforce. Although a private residence, the best views and probably the best way of assessing the scale of the project is to take a ride on the Gloucestershire Warwickshire Railway between Cheltenham and Winchcombe. The summer floral displays are not to be missed and you may even find yourself running parallel to one or other of the various items of weird and wonderful rolling stock.